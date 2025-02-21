FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.10. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.
FIH Mobile Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.
About FIH Mobile
FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and trades in handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacture and sale of electronic products; and import and export activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FIH Mobile
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.