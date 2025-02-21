Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Truist Financial

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.56.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $211.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $176.02 and a 1 year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $224,987.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,507,703.26. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $70,467.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $444,558. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

