JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$129.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$130.00 to C$116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$113.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$145.00 to C$142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$113.08.
In related news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total transaction of C$521,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 19,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.17, for a total value of C$1,990,650.43. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
