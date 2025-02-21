Bath & Body Works’ (BBWI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $40.33 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.