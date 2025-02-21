Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,437 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,437 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IUSB stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

