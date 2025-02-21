Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Brian Johnston Porter Acquires 100 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director Brian Johnston Porter acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2,104.88 per share, with a total value of C$210,488.00.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE FFH opened at C$2,046.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,995.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,817.26. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$1,343.50 and a twelve month high of C$2,119.64.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FFH. Cormark increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.