Roger Chen Sells 1,000 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,481,744.96. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roger Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.57, for a total transaction of $200,570.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.35, for a total value of $207,350.00.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $176.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.74. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $216.00.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 41.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 233,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,545,000 after acquiring an additional 75,382 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

