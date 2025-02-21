Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD) CFO Acquires $160,000.00 in Stock

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) CFO Nelson Sun purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,744. This trade represents a 11.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Aardvark Therapeutics Price Performance
AARD stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $19.58.
Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile
