Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD) CFO Acquires $160,000.00 in Stock

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) CFO Nelson Sun purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,744. This trade represents a 11.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aardvark Therapeutics Price Performance

AARD stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases. We target biological pathways associated with alleviating hunger that we believe have the potential to deliver transformative outcomes for patients.

