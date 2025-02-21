D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 8,699 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 306,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 128,763 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,393,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,972,000 after purchasing an additional 103,634 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $2,782,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 7.06%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 90.64%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.