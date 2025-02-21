Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $515.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $505.47 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $482.72 and a 52-week high of $633.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.