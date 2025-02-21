D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 630 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,501,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,076,000 after buying an additional 299,280 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 222,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,178,000 after buying an additional 106,355 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,628,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,983,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $195.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $167.99 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

