Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,958 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,523.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.61 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
