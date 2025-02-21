Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,777 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $298.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.64. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.95 and a 12 month high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

