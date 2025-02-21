Truist Financial Corp Has $15.06 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 729,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,197,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,329,000 after buying an additional 69,538 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,753,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,937,000 after buying an additional 85,976 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after buying an additional 526,790 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,740,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after buying an additional 269,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,326,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after buying an additional 48,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.