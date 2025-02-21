Taseko Mines’ (TKO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.80) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.48) price target on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 5.9 %

LON TKO opened at GBX 160.05 ($2.03) on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of GBX 115 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 238 ($3.02). The stock has a market cap of £867.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 165.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.97.

In other Taseko Mines news, insider Robert Dickinson sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.74), for a total value of £129,800 ($164,470.35). Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines is a dynamic and growing mining company focused on the operation and development of copper mines in North America.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Taseko operates the state-of-the-art Gibraltar Mine (100% owned), the second largest copper mine in Canada, with a nearly 700-person workforce producing an average of 140 million pounds of copper and 2.5 million pounds of molybdenum per year.

In addition to the Yellowhead copper project and the Aley niobium project, Taseko is also advancing the Florence Copper project in Arizona – a near-term copper producer with an unparalleled energy, water and GHG profile per unit of production.

