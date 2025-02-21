Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at CIBC

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SSL opened at C$8.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.10. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.42 and a 52 week high of C$9.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.23%.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$403,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

