Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at CIBC

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSL
Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance
Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.23%.
Insider Activity at Sandstorm Gold
In related news, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$403,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sandstorm Gold
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.