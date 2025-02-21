National Bankshares Has Lowered Expectations for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. TD Securities decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.12.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$10.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$7.07 and a 12-month high of C$14.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Alan Carter sold 8,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total value of C$106,105.36. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

