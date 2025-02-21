TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.50.

TSE:MFC opened at C$45.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.52. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$31.24 and a 1-year high of C$46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

In related news, Senior Officer James D. Gallagher sold 57,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.80, for a total transaction of C$2,556,638.39. Also, Director Anthony Alex Silva sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.22, for a total value of C$45,218.70. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,307 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,173. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

