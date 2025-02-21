Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$170.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$182.00 to C$176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$149.40.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$144.92 on Thursday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$126.25 and a 1-year high of C$169.27. The firm has a market cap of C$7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$156.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$154.97.

In related news, Director Steve Frazier acquired 350 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$152.56 per share, with a total value of C$53,397.68. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

