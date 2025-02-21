Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GEI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.86.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibson Energy

TSE:GEI opened at C$21.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$20.64 and a twelve month high of C$26.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Gibson Energy news, Senior Officer Kelly Holtby bought 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,948.50. Also, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,018,400.00. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.