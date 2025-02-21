Jet2’s (JET2) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.61) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JET2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Jet2 from GBX 2,240 ($28.38) to GBX 2,385 ($30.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Jet2 from GBX 1,900 ($24.08) to GBX 2,050 ($25.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Jet2 Stock Performance

LON:JET2 opened at GBX 1,392 ($17.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,519.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,475.03. Jet2 has a twelve month low of GBX 1,252 ($15.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,679 ($21.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 279.30 ($3.54) EPS for the quarter. Jet2 had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jet2 will post 170.9134615 EPS for the current year.

Jet2 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

