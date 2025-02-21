Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,510 ($19.13) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.25) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,468 ($18.60).

BA stock opened at GBX 1,345 ($17.04) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,202.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,264.73. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 1,012.50 ($12.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,415.25 ($17.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02. The company has a market cap of £41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33.

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 68.50 ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAE Systems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BAE Systems will post 73.537927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

