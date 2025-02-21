Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $236.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $203.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.63 and its 200-day moving average is $192.98. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $247.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wix.com by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,510,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,202 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,839,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 558.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 471,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,253,000 after buying an additional 400,265 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,904,000 after buying an additional 380,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,422,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,260,000 after buying an additional 304,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

