Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.39.

FND has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 309,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after acquiring an additional 29,480 shares during the period. Worldly Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC now owns 1,037,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,324,000.

NYSE FND opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.95. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $89.06 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

