ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $118.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ArcBest

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

ArcBest Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 63.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in ArcBest by 7.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ArcBest has a one year low of $88.10 and a one year high of $153.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.30.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.