ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $118.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.91.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest
ArcBest Price Performance
ARCB stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ArcBest has a one year low of $88.10 and a one year high of $153.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.30.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.
ArcBest Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.55%.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
See Also
