Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $73.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.09.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of HXL stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $77.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.
Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.
