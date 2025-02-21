Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $73.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $77.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

