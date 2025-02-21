Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires New Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIP opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 836.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,051.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

