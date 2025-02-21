Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $247.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

