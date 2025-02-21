Wealth Alliance Sells 118 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,724.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,928.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,971.56. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total value of $8,308,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,760,920.75. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,132,248. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,078.15.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

