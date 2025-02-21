Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.53.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 150.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $251,984.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,345 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,268.05. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $7,465,960.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,221.49. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,184,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,338,442 in the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $604,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $6,790,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

