Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Senior Officer Sells C$568,432.59 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$251.96, for a total transaction of C$568,432.59.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$250.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of C$204.57 and a 1 year high of C$256.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$237.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$232.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 20.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$270.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

