Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.18 and traded as high as C$10.24. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$10.05, with a volume of 3,425,937 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.68.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WCP

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.