Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CMO Pushkal Garg Sells 1,548 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total value of $389,585.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,271.63. This trade represents a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pushkal Garg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Pushkal Garg sold 1,561 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $398,320.37.

On Monday, January 27th, Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $14,988,720.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Pushkal Garg sold 1,752 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $439,752.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $422,148.36.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $252.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.36 and a beta of 0.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 150,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after acquiring an additional 91,671 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,583,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALNY

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.