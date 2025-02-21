Mohammedulla Khaishgi Sells 12,600 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $339,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,419.52. The trade was a 9.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mohammedulla Khaishgi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IBEX alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $333,900.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $343,980.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $324,324.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $307,818.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 10,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $225,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 806 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $18,135.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 4,626 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $104,085.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 400 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $9,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 814 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $18,315.00.

IBEX Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IBEX Limited has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $340.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.08%.

IBEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBEX

Institutional Trading of IBEX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 8,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 314.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.