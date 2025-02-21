Linda Kerrigan Sells 8,500 Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.64, for a total value of C$438,927.25.
Great-West Lifeco Price Performance
Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$52.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.75. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1-year low of C$38.44 and a 1-year high of C$52.48. The company has a market cap of C$48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.
Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.
