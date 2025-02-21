Linda Kerrigan Sells 8,500 Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.64, for a total value of C$438,927.25.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$52.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.75. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1-year low of C$38.44 and a 1-year high of C$52.48. The company has a market cap of C$48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWO shares. CIBC raised Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cibc World Mkts raised Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Desjardins increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.22.

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

