Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 844.73 ($10.70) and traded as high as GBX 1,137.50 ($14.41). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,131.89 ($14.34), with a volume of 976,129 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.67) to GBX 1,300 ($16.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,052.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 844.73. The firm has a market cap of £3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

