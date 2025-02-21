Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 844.73 ($10.70) and traded as high as GBX 1,137.50 ($14.41). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,131.89 ($14.34), with a volume of 976,129 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.67) to GBX 1,300 ($16.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
