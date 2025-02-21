Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 7,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 95,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Sow Good from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm lowered Sow Good from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Sow Good from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOWG. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sow Good by 181.2% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 251,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 161,994 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Sow Good during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sow Good by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 243,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 73,445 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sow Good in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sow Good by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.
Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.
