Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 7,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 95,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Sow Good from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm lowered Sow Good from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Sow Good from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of $27.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOWG. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sow Good by 181.2% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 251,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 161,994 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Sow Good during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sow Good by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 243,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 73,445 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sow Good in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sow Good by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

