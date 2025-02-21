Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.36. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Dynagas LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 17.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 158.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 265,337 shares during the last quarter.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

