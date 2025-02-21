Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

Steel Partners stock opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $791.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $48.45.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Steel Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 83.0% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 22,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Steel Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.