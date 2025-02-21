Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sigma Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.29. Sigma Designs shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 19,700 shares.
Sigma Designs Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.
Sigma Designs Company Profile
Sigma Designs, Inc, an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles.
