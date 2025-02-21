GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $38.64. 8,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 8,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $541.85 million and a P/E ratio of 28.41.

GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that GBank Financial Holdings Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

