EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $14.09. EZCORP shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 757,564 shares changing hands.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $760.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.91.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 101,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,608.11. The trade was a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in EZCORP by 1,699.2% during the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,246,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,166 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,372,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in EZCORP by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 789,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 600,435 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,002,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after buying an additional 310,706 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in EZCORP by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 287,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

