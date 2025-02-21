StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE AWX opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Avalon has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

