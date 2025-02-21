TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $222,000 Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,551 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JIRE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

JIRE opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $67.10.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

