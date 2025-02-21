SNS Financial Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 94,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 134,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $39.90.
About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF
The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.