SNS Financial Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 94,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 134,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.