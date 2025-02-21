Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $816,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,986 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,834,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,198,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,618,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 192,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 132,437 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,262,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $84.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.