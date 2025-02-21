Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $107.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

