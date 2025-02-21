Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) vs. Siemens Energy (OTC:SMNEY) Critical Analysis

Profitability

This table compares Siemens Energy and Nuvve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siemens Energy -0.49% -1.77% -0.34% Nuvve -389.87% -1,604.08% -98.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Nuvve shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Nuvve shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Siemens Energy and Nuvve”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siemens Energy $37.38 billion 1.35 $1.29 billion ($0.21) -300.03 Nuvve $8.33 million 0.41 -$31.28 million ($95.87) -0.03

Summary

Siemens Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvve. Siemens Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvve, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Siemens Energy beats Nuvve on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions. It also offers electrolyzers, industrial steam turbines, industrial generators, turbo and reciprocating compressors, compressor trains, and other systems and solutions; onshore and onshore wind turbines; design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation solutions for onshore markets; offshore wind turbine equipment design, manufacturing, and installation solutions; and operation and maintenance services for wind farms. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, project developers, oil and gas, transmission and distribution system operators, and industrial and infrastructure customers. Siemens Energy AG was founded in 1866 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets. Its V2G technology also links EV batteries into a virtual power plant that sells excess power to utility companies or utilizes saved power to reduce building energy peak consumption. In addition, the company offers networked charging stations, infrastructure, software, professional services, support, monitoring, and parts and labor warranties required to run electric vehicle fleets. It serves its products to owners/operators of light duty fleets, heavy duty fleets, automotive manufacturers, charge point operators, and strategic partners. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

