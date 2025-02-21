Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 9,273 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.