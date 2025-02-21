Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.57 Million Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Docebo were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Docebo by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth $9,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $56.41.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

